Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at National Bank Financial

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TD. CIBC raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$83.50 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$84.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$88.42.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$77.28 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$73.98 and a one year high of C$87.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$79.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$81.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$136.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.38 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 23.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8263052 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

