UBS Group AG Buys 86,045 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,045 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.25% of Church & Dwight worth $58,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.6% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 140,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,926.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 376,972 shares of company stock worth $39,133,366. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.0 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $106.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $108.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.48.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.56.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

