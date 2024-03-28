1,000 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Purchased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,838,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA opened at $397.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $386.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.23. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $322.84 and a 12 month high of $398.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

