American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock Position Raised by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in American International Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,243,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,216,000 after purchasing an additional 34,543 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in American International Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 514,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,851,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in American International Group by 1,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 30,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 28,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AIG shares. Bank of America cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

AIG stock opened at $78.33 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $78.39. The firm has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.86%.

In other news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

