Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,032.00

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,032 ($25.68) and last traded at GBX 2,030 ($25.65), with a volume of 75757 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,985 ($25.09).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ANTO shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($19.59) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,925 ($24.33) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.54) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($16.05) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,320 ($16.68) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,619.38 ($20.46).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,778 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,575.52. The company has a market capitalization of £19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,962.69, a PEG ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.12. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,328.36%.

In other Antofagasta news, insider Ramon Jara sold 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,702 ($21.51), for a total value of £89,525.20 ($113,136.86). Insiders own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

