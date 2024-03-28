Brokerages Set Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target at $86.22

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.22.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHAK. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total value of $32,847.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,058 shares in the company, valued at $438,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total value of $32,847.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $4,253,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 480,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,089,670.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,608 shares of company stock valued at $10,170,519. 10.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $104.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $52.63 and a 1 year high of $110.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.54.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

