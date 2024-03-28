High Note Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.4% of High Note Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,257,000 after purchasing an additional 584,672 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $227.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.01 and its 200 day moving average is $202.31. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $227.80. The company has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

