Duality Advisers LP Buys 185 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMI. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

VMI stock opened at $209.98 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.63 and a twelve month high of $303.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.08 and a 200 day moving average of $220.80.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 35.61%.

About Valmont Industries

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.