iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Shares Purchased by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 38.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

IMCB stock opened at $72.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $873.64 million, a P/E ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $55.98 and a twelve month high of $72.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.48.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

