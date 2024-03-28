PFG Investments LLC Buys 212 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,278,000 after acquiring an additional 41,263 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 49,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 30,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR opened at $113.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $113.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.90. The stock has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

