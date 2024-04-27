T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,896 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $24,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $513,874,000 after acquiring an additional 134,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,483,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,299,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,088,000 after acquiring an additional 93,829 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,271,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,167,000 after acquiring an additional 44,175 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $176,607,000 after acquiring an additional 119,305 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $114.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.10 and a 200 day moving average of $107.07. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.67.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

