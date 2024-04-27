Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,202 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Edison International worth $23,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 135,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 47,784 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,734,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,514,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,236,000 after acquiring an additional 580,117 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 422,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $70.16 on Friday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

