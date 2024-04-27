New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 20,110 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,110 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of W. R. Berkley worth $24,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WRB. Truist Financial dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.63.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 1.6 %

WRB opened at $76.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $89.18.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

