Short Interest in Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Drops By 96.2%

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the February 29th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Western Uranium & Vanadium Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WSTRF opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.84 million, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $1.94.
About Western Uranium & Vanadium
