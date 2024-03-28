Short Interest in Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Drops By 96.2%

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the February 29th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WSTRF opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.84 million, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $1.94.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in exploring, developing, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex situated in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

