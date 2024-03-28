Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in March

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Demant A/S Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WILYY opened at $25.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.15. Demant A/S has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

Demant A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.