Analysts Set Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) PT at $181.73

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.73.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Credicorp by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Credicorp by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Credicorp by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

BAP opened at $169.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. Credicorp has a twelve month low of $116.42 and a twelve month high of $179.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.02). Credicorp had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 18.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

