Great Western Mining (LON:GWMO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Great Western Mining Co. PLC (LON:GWMO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Great Western Mining shares last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 20,762,231 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.05. The firm has a market cap of £3.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.40.

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The company explores for copper, silver, gold, and other minerals. It holds interests in Black Mountain Group covering an area of 20.7 square kilometer; holds interest in Huntoon Group covering an area of 10 square kilometer; and other projects such as Rock House, Jack Springs, Eatside Mine, and Tun group.

