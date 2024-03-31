Mosman Oil and Gas (LON:MSMN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (LON:MSMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Mosman Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 578,765,200 shares changing hands.

Mosman Oil and Gas Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.02.

Mosman Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Australia and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Amadeus Basin in Central Australia; and owns interests in the Stanley, Livingston, Winters, Winters-2, Greater Stanley, Arkoma, and Cinnabar oil and gas producing assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mosman Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosman Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.