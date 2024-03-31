RM (LON:RM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.20

RM plc (LON:RM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.20 ($0.72) and traded as low as GBX 51.87 ($0.66). RM shares last traded at GBX 54.90 ($0.69), with a volume of 844,074 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £46.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.58, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 393.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 56.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.18.

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: RM Resources, RM Assessment, and RM Technology. The RM Resources segment offers teaching resources and education supplies for schools and nurseries.

