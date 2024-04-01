Blue Trust Inc. Sells 402 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY stock opened at $131.24 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $131.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.92 and its 200 day moving average is $121.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.