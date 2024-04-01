Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB) Short Interest Up 26.2% in March

Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the February 29th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Turbo Energy Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ TURB opened at $1.15 on Monday. Turbo Energy has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turbo Energy stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
Turbo Energy Company Profile
Turbo Energy, SA designs, develops, and distributes equipment for the generation, management, and storage of photovoltaic energy in Spain, Europe, and internationally. Its products include lithium-ion batteries; inverters; and Sunbox, an AI based software system that monitors the generation, use, and management of photovoltaic energy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Turbo Energy
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Turbo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turbo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.