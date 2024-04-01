Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB) Short Interest Up 26.2% in March

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2024

Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURBGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the February 29th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Turbo Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ TURB opened at $1.15 on Monday. Turbo Energy has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turbo Energy stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURBFree Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Turbo Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Turbo Energy, SA designs, develops, and distributes equipment for the generation, management, and storage of photovoltaic energy in Spain, Europe, and internationally. Its products include lithium-ion batteries; inverters; and Sunbox, an AI based software system that monitors the generation, use, and management of photovoltaic energy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Turbo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turbo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.