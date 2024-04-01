Short Interest in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP) Drops By 21.1%

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the February 29th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after buying an additional 503,693 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 494.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 718,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 597,874 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 395.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 322,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 392,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 142,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 273,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 67,686 shares during the period. 33.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Price Performance

THCP stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

