Insider Selling: Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) EVP Sells $53,820.00 in Stock

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,279.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Digimarc Stock Up 0.6 %
Digimarc stock opened at $27.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.14. Digimarc Co. has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $43.43.
Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 131.87% and a negative return on equity of 50.45%.
Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.
