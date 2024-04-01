Insider Selling: Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) EVP Sells $53,820.00 in Stock

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,279.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Digimarc Stock Up 0.6 %

Digimarc stock opened at $27.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.14. Digimarc Co. has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $43.43.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 131.87% and a negative return on equity of 50.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Digimarc Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Digimarc by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Digimarc by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Digimarc by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Digimarc by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Digimarc by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

