Insider Selling: Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) CFO Sells $273,868.00 in Stock

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 9,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $273,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Trinity Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $27.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.93. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.25 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Separately, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the second quarter valued at about $6,749,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,181,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,762,000 after purchasing an additional 68,165 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,720,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,935,000 after purchasing an additional 146,341 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 569,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after purchasing an additional 46,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

