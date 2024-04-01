SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,239 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of U. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,396,000 after buying an additional 56,958 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 684.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE U opened at $26.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 2.44. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $50.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on U. Macquarie cut shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $79,960.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 457,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,272,219.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $79,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 457,034 shares in the company, valued at $18,272,219.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $25,000.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 396,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,128,293.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 381,669 shares of company stock valued at $11,142,107 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

