RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Holdings Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in RLI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $630,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of RLI by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of RLI by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 40,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of RLI by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 76,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RLI opened at $148.47 on Monday. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $123.04 and a 1 year high of $149.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.38.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. RLI had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $433.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. RLI’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of RLI in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

