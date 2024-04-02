Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Short Interest Down 7.0% in March

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,599,100 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the February 29th total of 7,098,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Fabege AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FBGGF opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. Fabege AB has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $9.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47.

About Fabege AB (publ)

Fabege AB (publ), a property company, focuses primarily on the development, investment, and management of commercial premises in Sweden. Its property portfolio comprises office, retail, industrial/warehouse, residential, hotel, and garage properties. The company also engages in the acquisition and sale of properties.

