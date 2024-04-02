Short Interest in freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Decreases By 7.2%

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the February 29th total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 770.0 days.

freenet Price Performance

FRTAF stock opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. freenet has a 52-week low of $27.14 and a 52-week high of $27.14.

Get freenet alerts:

About freenet

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.