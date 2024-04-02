Short Interest in freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Decreases By 7.2%

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the February 29th total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 770.0 days.
freenet Price Performance
FRTAF stock opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. freenet has a 52-week low of $27.14 and a 52-week high of $27.14.
About freenet
