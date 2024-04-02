Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Short Interest Down 12.1% in March

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,800 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the February 29th total of 179,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,578.0 days.
Gerresheimer Stock Performance
Shares of GRRMF stock opened at $107.30 on Tuesday. Gerresheimer has a 1 year low of $91.00 and a 1 year high of $130.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.75.
Gerresheimer Company Profile
