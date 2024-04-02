Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 548,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,935 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 2.7% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $61,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $120.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

