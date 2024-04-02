Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 24,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 16,964 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2,189.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 26,077 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $106.66 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.63.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

