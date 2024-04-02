Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,277,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,356,000 after purchasing an additional 314,855 shares in the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,432,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,390,000 after purchasing an additional 153,669 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,524,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,508 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,306,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,886,000 after purchasing an additional 566,822 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $51.75 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.35.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.0756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

