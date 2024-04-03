Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) PT Set at C$6.50 by ATB Capital

Bitfarms (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$6.50 price target by ATB Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 121.09% from the stock’s previous close.
Bitfarms Stock Performance
BITF opened at C$2.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$982.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.76. Bitfarms has a 1-year low of C$1.15 and a 1-year high of C$5.25.
Bitfarms Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bitfarms
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.