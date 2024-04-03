iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.07.

Separately, Guggenheim cut their target price on iHeartMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia Stock Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $2.00 on Friday. iHeartMedia has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $4.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $289.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.88.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 29.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,197.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of iHeartMedia

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 203.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the third quarter worth $32,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in iHeartMedia in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

(Get Free Report

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.