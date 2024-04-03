iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.07.
Separately, Guggenheim cut their target price on iHeartMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on iHeartMedia
iHeartMedia Stock Down 5.7 %
iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 29.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,197.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of iHeartMedia
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 203.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the third quarter worth $32,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in iHeartMedia in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iHeartMedia Company Profile
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iHeartMedia
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.