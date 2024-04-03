Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Insider Bryan Reed Barney Sells 3,344 Shares of Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $116,504.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $543,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bryan Reed Barney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Bryan Reed Barney sold 730 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $20,520.30.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.86. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $35.70. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Everbridge had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $115.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,568,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $22,179,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 10,789.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 551,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 546,483 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,649,000 after acquiring an additional 511,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,476,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

