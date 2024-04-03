Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.40, for a total value of C$104,000.00.

Kenneth Michael Dedeluk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

On Friday, March 22nd, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 20,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$210,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$102,500.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total transaction of C$102,500.00.

Computer Modelling Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CMG opened at C$10.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$839.92 million, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.76. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$6.21 and a one year high of C$10.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.71.

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

Computer Modelling Group ( TSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$33.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.65 million. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 42.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.3498632 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Computer Modelling Group

About Computer Modelling Group

(Get Free Report)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.