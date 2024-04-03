nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Sells $36,480.00 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director Pamela Kilday sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

nCino Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average is $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $37.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -91.39, a P/E/G ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NCNO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in nCino by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in nCino by 218.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in nCino by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in nCino by 643.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Further Reading

