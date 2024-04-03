Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Holdings Decreased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $807,887,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,821,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,099 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,337,000 after purchasing an additional 765,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 527.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,899,000 after purchasing an additional 676,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.
Simon Property Group Price Performance
SPG opened at $150.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.17 and a 200-day moving average of $132.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $157.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.
Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Simon Property Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.75%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPG. StockNews.com lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.22.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPG
Simon Property Group Company Profile
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Simon Property Group
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Biotech Sector Nears Breakout: Will it Outperform in Q2?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Manufacturing Stocks Leading the Export Wave
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.