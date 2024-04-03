Wright Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,475 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 95,326 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 260,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,707,000 after purchasing an additional 98,012 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 42,245 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 581,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,889,000 after acquiring an additional 43,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000.

VWO opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

