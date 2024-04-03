Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 819,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,913 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.9% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.19% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $32,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.