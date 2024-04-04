Simon Goodwin Buys 880 Shares of RM plc (LON:RM) Stock

RM plc (LON:RM – Get Free Report) insider Simon Goodwin bought 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £492.80 ($618.63).

RM Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of RM stock opened at GBX 53.75 ($0.67) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 56.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.37, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 393.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.38. RM plc has a 1 year low of GBX 45.61 ($0.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 94 ($1.18).

RM Company Profile

Featured Articles

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: RM Resources, RM Assessment, and RM Technology. The RM Resources segment offers teaching resources and education supplies for schools and nurseries.

