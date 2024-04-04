Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) CFO James H. Mackaness Sells 5,175 Shares of Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) CFO James H. Mackaness sold 5,175 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $213,934.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,477.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Soleno Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ SLNO opened at $41.76 on Thursday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $53.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of -1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.28.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.
