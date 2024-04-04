Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Todd Mcelhatton Sells 31,006 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 31,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $266,961.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,883.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Todd Mcelhatton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 10th, Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $85,500.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Todd Mcelhatton sold 41,692 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $348,545.12.

Zuora stock opened at $8.56 on Thursday. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $110.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Zuora by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zuora by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 5.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Zuora by 6.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

