Blue Trust Inc. Has $63,000 Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,752,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rollins by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Rollins by 19.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Rollins by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Rollins by 24.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,129 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rollins news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at $625,068.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,824 shares of company stock worth $994,558. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.37. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $47.45.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.40 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

