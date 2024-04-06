ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
ECO Animal Health Group Price Performance
Shares of EAH opened at GBX 85 ($1.07) on Thursday. ECO Animal Health Group has a 52 week low of GBX 82.67 ($1.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 125 ($1.57). The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The company has a market capitalization of £57.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,250.00 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 94.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 104.23.
ECO Animal Health Group Company Profile
