ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

ECO Animal Health Group Price Performance

Shares of EAH opened at GBX 85 ($1.07) on Thursday. ECO Animal Health Group has a 52 week low of GBX 82.67 ($1.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 125 ($1.57). The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The company has a market capitalization of £57.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,250.00 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 94.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 104.23.

Get ECO Animal Health Group alerts:

ECO Animal Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, registers, and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company provides Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of enteric and respiratory diseases in pigs and poultry. It also offers generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites, such as worms, ticks, mange, and lices in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

Receive News & Ratings for ECO Animal Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECO Animal Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.