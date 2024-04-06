Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Holdings Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Main Street Capital worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $940,000. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 351,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 36,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $47.30 on Friday. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $47.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. The company had revenue of $129.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. As a group, analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 8.37%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAIN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

