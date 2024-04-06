Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CASH

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $50.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.71. Pathward Financial has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $60.49.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.45 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pathward Financial will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.28%.

Insider Transactions at Pathward Financial

In other news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pathward Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 27.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 9.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pathward Financial

(Get Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.