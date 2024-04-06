Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) SVP Erin Rose Neale Sells 786 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) SVP Erin Rose Neale sold 786 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $11,326.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,054.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $775.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $245.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.82 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. Analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNCY. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sun Country Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 71.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

