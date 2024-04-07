Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Consolidated Communications Stock Performance
NASDAQ CNSL opened at $4.31 on Friday. Consolidated Communications has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $4.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.07.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 22.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $275.18 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Consolidated Communications
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.