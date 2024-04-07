Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNSL opened at $4.31 on Friday. Consolidated Communications has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $4.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 22.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $275.18 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Consolidated Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

