Infrastructure India (LON:IIP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Infrastructure India (LON:IIP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00), with a volume of 2183 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

Infrastructure India Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £511,560.00, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.97, a current ratio of 29.38 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

About Infrastructure India

Infrastructure India PLC seeks to invest in infrastructure projects with a focus on the energy and transport sectors. It seeks to invest in India.

